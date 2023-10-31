Police moves court to cancel bail granted to 'Karukka' Vinod

CHENNAI: The State police on Tuesday approached the principal sessions court Chennai to cancel the conditional bail granted in favour of a history-sheeter 'Karukka' Vinod in a case for hurling a petrol bomb at Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters.



Principal Judge S Alli heard the petition filed by Mambalam police inspector R Palani against the bail granted to 'Karukka' Vinod. The judge directed to issue notice to Vinod and adjourned the matter to November 15.

The city public prosecutor G Devarajan appeared for police submitted that last year the accused hurled a petrol bomb at the State BJP headquarters in T Nagar Chennai, which damaged a wall of the party headquarters.

Later that year the court granted bail to Vinod on the condition that he should appear before the trial court on all the working days until further orders. The police contended that Vinod had not complied with the court's order and indulged in a similar crime recently on October 25 by throwing a petrol bomb at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor, which created a law and order issue in the State. The police also sought his bail should be cancelled.

It may be noted that 'Karukka' Vinod raised slogans against the NEET exam while he was produced before the Saidapet court on October 30 and the court also granted three days of police custody to investigate.