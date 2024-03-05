Begin typing your search...

Police launches search for duo who went on attack, rob spree near Central railway station

The duo, who were drunk approached Selladurai and cut his wrist with a knife and then took Rs 3200 cash from Selladurai and fled the scene

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 March 2024 3:52 PM GMT
Police launches search for duo who went on attack, rob spree near Central railway station
X

Representative Image 

CHENNAI: City Police have launched a search for a duo who allegedly went on an attacking and robbing spree near Central railway station during the early hours of Tuesday.

Police sources said that the duo first attacked a cab driver sleeping on the platform near the Prepaid taxi stand and then a guest worker from Jharkhand who was waiting to board a train to Nagercoil.

Around 12:30 am on Tuesday, the duo attacked A Selladurai (50) of Cuddalore, who has been staying in the city for the last five years, working as a driver. He is estranged from his family and used to sleep on the platform.

The duo, who were drunk approached Selladurai and cut his wrist with a knife and then took Rs 3200 cash from Selladurai and fled the scene.

Within an hour, the duo then attacked M Nagendra Baida (50), a Jharkhand native who has been working in Nagercoil as a construction laborer for the last ten years.

After visiting Jharkhand, he had come to Chennai to board a train to Nagercoil when the duo attacked him too with a knife and took Rs 1500 and a mobile phone from him.

Periamet police have initiated investigations.

Chennai PoliceRob SpreeCentral Railway StationMGR Chennai CentralSelladuraiStreet FightRobberyChennai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X