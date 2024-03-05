Police launches search for duo who went on attack, rob spree near Central railway station

CHENNAI: City Police have launched a search for a duo who allegedly went on an attacking and robbing spree near Central railway station during the early hours of Tuesday.

Police sources said that the duo first attacked a cab driver sleeping on the platform near the Prepaid taxi stand and then a guest worker from Jharkhand who was waiting to board a train to Nagercoil.



Around 12:30 am on Tuesday, the duo attacked A Selladurai (50) of Cuddalore, who has been staying in the city for the last five years, working as a driver. He is estranged from his family and used to sleep on the platform.



The duo, who were drunk approached Selladurai and cut his wrist with a knife and then took Rs 3200 cash from Selladurai and fled the scene.



Within an hour, the duo then attacked M Nagendra Baida (50), a Jharkhand native who has been working in Nagercoil as a construction laborer for the last ten years.



After visiting Jharkhand, he had come to Chennai to board a train to Nagercoil when the duo attacked him too with a knife and took Rs 1500 and a mobile phone from him.



Periamet police have initiated investigations.

