Police inspector suspended over custodial death in Sevvapet

CHENNAI: A day after the custodial death of a 35-year-old crime suspect in Sevvapet, a police inspector was placed under suspension by Avadi City police on Sunday.

Police claimed that the suspect, Santha Kumar developed health complications while being taken to court for remand and was declared dead at the hospital.

Santha Kumar was one of the accused in the 2023 murder of PPG Shankar, Valarpuram panchayat president, and state treasurer of the SC/ST wing of TN BJP.

Shankar himself had more than 15 cases against him. Santha Kumar and his gang had surrendered in connection with the murder and were released on bail about two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Santha Kumar and his associates were arrested by the Sevvapet police for allegedly plotting to attack a rival gang. Police quoted the doctors at Tiruvallur Government Hospital as saying that Santha Kumar collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and are awaiting post-mortem results.

However, Santhakumar's family alleged police excess which led to his death. "Lawyers called and told me to come immediately to Tiruvallur Government Hospital. On reaching there, I was told that he had died. He was taken to the police station where he was beaten up, " his wife told media persons outside the GH.

On Sunday, Avadi City Police Commissioner placed Nazrathpet Inspector Gunasekaran under suspension. Though Santhakumar was nabbed by Sevvapet police team, Nazrathpet Inspector had taken charge of the case to investigate a murder case in his jurisdiction, police sources said.