Police Inspector suspended for ‘remarks’ against Islam, Christianity on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A City Police Inspector was on Monday placed under suspension after an enquiry about a viral voice note purportedly spoken by the Inspector in a WhatsApp group, in which he made derogatory remarks against Christianity and Islam.

P Rajendran got enlisted with Tamil Nadu Police in 1988 and was serving as an Inspector with Pulianthope TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing).

He had allegedly made the remarks in a WhatsApp group of his batchmates that he was part of, through a voice note. He was responding to a comment by a retired sub-inspector, Christopher in the whatsapp group, police enquiry revealed. The Inspector's voice note was circulated and went viral after which a vernacular daily too had published a news report on the Inspector's remarks.

As the information about the Inspector's remarks reached the top brass of the city police, Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore directed an enquiry.

Accordingly, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), N M Mylvahanan conducted an enquiry and after confirming that the Inspector had made the remarks, the JCP directed that Inspector Rajendran be placed under suspension.

Apart from making derogatory remarks about Christianity and Islam and making references to the Ramar temple being built in Ayodhya in the voice note, the Inspector can be heard saying. "This is Rama Rajyam. Those who don't accept can go to Pakistan or other places."

"The Inspector being a Government servant had made some objectionable remarks against the religion and it is condemnable. Since it is an act of indiscipline, he has been placed under suspension, " an official release stated.