Police held a group of six roadside robbers & seized 18 mobile phones

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police on Wednesday arrested a group of six roadside robbers and seized 18 mobile phones and two bikes from them. Police said the gang used to target the college students and snatch mobile phones from them.

Three college students were walking home after their classes on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road in Melakottaiyur a few days ago.

At that time the students were intercepted by a group of six men who came in three bikes and the group threatened the students at knife point and snatched their mobile phones and money.

After the incident the students filed a complaint in the Thazhambur police station and the police who registered a case were searching for the robbers with the help of CCTV. Later the police on Wednesday arrested Abinesh (19), Selvakumar (23), Mohan (24), Surya (20), of Vegambakkam Tamilselvan (19) and Surya (21) of Vengadamangalam.

During the inquiry, the police found that the gang used to target college students and snatch their mobile phones.

All of them already have murder and attempt to murder cases against them in Tambaram, Peerkankaranai, Guduvanchery and Villupuram police stations.

The police seized 18 mobile phones and two bikes from the gang and later they were remanded to judicial custody.