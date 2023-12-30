Police find injured wife, take her plaint, book him for assault

CHENNAI: A drunk man created a flutter at MKB Nagar recently claiming that he had murdered his wife, while in reality, she was only injured.

While investigating, police found that after Pandian (57) had assaulted his wife Parimala (55), who got injured and fell unconscious.

After finding out she had been injured, the police moved her to the Government Stanley hospital for treatment, took her complaint and booked Pandian, who is a truck driver.

The couple lived in a rented house with their son, Ilangovan (24), who is a delivery executive.

Last week, Pandian had come home drunk and argued with Parimala, who then locked herself in a room with her mother to save herself. But, Pandian managed to get through and assaulted her with a stone after verbally abusing her.

Parimala suffered injuries and fainted. But unmindful of that, Pandian continued to abuse her, investigations revealed. Meanwhile, after Parimala recovered from her injuries, she filed a police complaint after which MKB Nagar police arrested Pandian.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.