Police crack Velachery burglary case; 38-yr-old man arrested with help of CCTV

CHENNAI: Arresting a 38-year-old man from Vyasarpadi, Velachery police cracked a burglary case reported on January 7. The accused allegedly broke open the house of a software engineer and looted 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 of cash.

The complainant Nachiyammal approached the police on January 11 and reported the incident that 60 sovereigns of gold and cash 10,000 were missing from her house. The victim was not at home when the incident happened on January 7.

The complainant’s neighbour had noticed that Nachiyammal’s house was broken open and informed the latter who was staying in Udumalaipet at that time. Based on the complaint of Nachiyammal, Velachery police took up the case for investigation.

The police identified the accused as Imran Khan with the help of CCTV footage and the police arrested him from his house at Vyasarpadi.