Police constable who misbehaved with woman in EMU near Tambaram held

CHENNAI: A police constable who misbehaved with a woman in the EMU near Tambaram was arrested on Friday.

A 25-year-old woman from Kodambakkam who is working in a private software firm in Perungalathur was traveling from Guindy in the First class compartment on Tuesday to her office.

Police said a man who was seated opposite the woman unzipped his pants and showed the private part to her.

Shocked by the act, the woman recorded the incident on her mobile phone and during that time an argument broke out between both, and the man told the woman that he is a police officer and challenged her that she couldn't do anything against him.

After that, the man got down from the moving train in Sanatorium.

Later, the woman got down at the Tambaram railway station filed a complaint with the Tambaram Railway police, and submitted the video footage.

The police, who registered a case during the investigation identified the accused as Karunakaran (32) working as a police constable in the Tambaram Police station in the Law and Order department.

On Friday, the railway police arrested Karunakran, and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.