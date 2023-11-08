Police constable booked for theft; placed under suspension for stealing smartwatch from teen

CHENNAI: A constable with City police has been placed under suspension for allegedly snatching an Apple smartwatch from a teenager and not returning to him.

The constable, M Vimal (29) of Dharmapuri has been placed under suspension on the orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope and criminal action is to be initiated against him, police said.

On Sunday, the victim, A Raayan (18) of Perambur was taking photographs with his friends on the Chengai Sivam bridge when the constable went to the youths and told them that they are not supposed to stand here and take photographs.

He then took a smartphone from one of them and left in his bike. He returned after a while and took the smartwatch from Raayan, claiming that he would wear it and return it back. He then asked the youth to come to the police outpost nearby and collect the watch from there.

When Rayyan went to the police booth, no one was there after which he approached Otteri police station and gave an oral complaint.

Internal investigations by police personnel revealed that police constable, Vimal was behind the act after which he was summoned for inquiry.

Police investigations revealed that Vimal was supposed to be on bandobust duty at a temple festival in Sembium, but he did not report to duty and engaged in the extortion act from the teenager.

Otteri Police registered a theft case against the constable. Further investigations are on.