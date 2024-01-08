Police constable attacked; SI threatened by drunk men

CHENNAI: A police head constable who was consuming liquor after duty hours at a Tasmac bar in Perambur was allegedly attacked by a group after an argument there on Sunday night.



The constable did not file a complaint, police sources said. The said constable attached to a police station in North zone was in the Tasmac bar around 9 pm after duty hours, when another group picked up an argument with him.

In the melee, the other group broke a liquor bottle and attacked the constable with the bottle. The constable suffered injuries and was treated at a hospital.

While police personnel managed to secure one person, the constable did not press further charges after which the secured person was let off.

In another incident in New Washermanpet police limits, a woman sub inspector who was on patrol duty was allegedly threatened by a group of inebriated men when the SI asked them to not create public nuisance by drinking in public on Sunday night.

The SI, Maheshwari went with her patrol team to a playground where a large group were consuming liquor. When the police official asked them to leave, she was threatened by the men that they would file petitions against her and disrupt her work.