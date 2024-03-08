Police constable and two others arrested for Cryptocurrency fraud

CHENNAI: Police arrested a traffic police constable and two others for Cryptocurrency fraud in Kancheepuram on Friday.

Police said police constable Manoharan (35) and his wife Girija (33) approached their relative Vishwanathan of Abdullapuram in Thiruvannamalai to invest money in Cryptocurrency. The couple promised Vishwanathan that if he invested Rs 1 lakh then the monthly interest he would be getting is Rs 18,000.

Vishwanathan believed the words of the couple since they are relatives and Manahoaran was a police constable.

Following that two years ago Vishwanathan gave Rs 66 lakhs to the couple. Later every month the couple returned some money to Vishwanathan and told him that it was the interest he gained from the investment and the police said they paid Rs 20 lakhs to Vishwanathan.

For the past year, the couple did not give any money to Vishwanathan and when asked about it there was no proper response from them. Following that a few months ago Vishwanathan asked the couple to return the 46 lakhs to him and asked them to relieve him from the scheme.

However, Manoharan, Girija and Monoharan's father Madiagalan (63) told Vishwanathan that they gave his money to another person for a high interest two years ago but he cheated them and escaped.

Following that Vishwanathan filed a complaint with the Kancheepuram Crime Branch police and the police who registered a case arrested Manoharan, Girija and Madialagan and further investigation is on.