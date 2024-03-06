Police books cases in bomb threat against Schools; another hoax threat today

CHENNAI: City Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were on their toes again on Wednesday after police were alerted by their counterpoints in Bengaluru about bomb threats to temples in city. BDDS personnel swept the premises and declared it a hoax.

Police sources said that the prankster had sent the threat to Bengaluru police by mail.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have registered a case on the series of e-mail bomb threats to City schools. On February 8, 2024, private schools in city police jurisdiction had received bomb threats, which after searches were declared a hoax.

Police said that advisory was given to school management, teachers and students to not panic and disrupt normal functioning of the schools and maintain calm, besides requesting them to inform of any such threat immediately to police.

"The schools were also informed about render safe procedure of GCP in such situations. GCP is fully equipped to handle such a situation. Cases were registered and are being probed by CCB/Cyber Crime. GCP has also approached various agencies concerned seeking details pertaining to the origin of the mails and efforts are being taken to block certain mail service providers -amp; VPN providers which facilitated the perpetrators to go anonymous, " an official release stated.

All efforts are being taken to detect the cases at the earliest.

The perpetrators will be tracked down and stern legal action will be taken, police said.