Police arrest woman running prostitution ring at Chennai spa; two victims rescued

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday conducted searches at a spa in Perambur and rescued two women belonging to other states who were forced into prostitution.

Sembium Police raided a spa on Madhavaram High Road based on a tip-off, which alleged it to be a front for forced prostitution.

The tip-off was found to be true and police arrested Shameema Begum (38) of Royapettah who allegedly ran the prostitution racket.

Two women from other states who were forced into prostitution were rescued from the place and sent to a government shelter home.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.