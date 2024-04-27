Police arrest two who looted safety locker from house in Chitlapakkam

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men who looted a safety locker from a house in Chitlapakkam on Friday.

Rangaraj (67), a temple priest from Chitlapakkam near Chromepet found the safety locker which was in his house went missing three weeks ago when he along with his family went to Mylapore to attend the 100th birthday celebration for his father.

The locker had 50 sovereign gold ornaments and it had been used for four generations by Rangaraj's family and it was weighing more than 70kgs.

The Chitlapakkam police during the investigation nabbed a taxi driver Kumaran (50) of Zamin Pallavaram and based on the information provided by him the police caught Vellai Senthil (42) of Tirunelveli.

The police found that two of them along with Selvakumar of Tirunelveli had stolen the locker from the house and taken it to Tirunelveli in the car and broke open the locker with the help of gas welding and took the ornaments.

The police arrested Kumaran and Senthil and recovered 22 sovereign gold ornaments from them.

Police said Senthil already has several murder and attempt to murder cases pending against him in Tirunelveli and a special team has been formed to nab Selva Kumar who is missing.