Police arrest three persons with Rs 1.92 crore unaccounted cash

CHENNAI: Three persons were secured by the police near Sowcarpet on Friday and handed over to the Income Tax department for suspicious possession of Rs 1.92 crore cash without any documents. A special team had trailed a duo moving suspiciously on a two-wheeler in Sowcarpet area on Friday evening and on trailing them, police were led to a hideout where there was another person and they were found possessing unaccounted currency notes, police sources said.

The three of them - Parth Patel (28) of Gujarat, Aswin Patel (42) and Brijesh (32) of Sowcarpet. Brijesh runs a money transfer facility, police investigations revealed. All three were taken to Seven Wells Police Station for further investigation and later handed over to officials in the Income Tax department.