Police arrest DMK speaker after Kushboo's lambast

CHENNAI: Even as the actor turned BJP politician and a member of National Commission for Women Kushboo Sundar struck back aggressively against the derogatory remarks of ruling DMK's stage speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy, city police on Sunday evening arrested latter under various charges.



Kondungaiyur police booked Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for his abusive speech against women and NCW member.

Earlier in the day, TN BJP President K Annamalai too flagged Shivaji’s speech and condemned the ruling DMK for continuously giving platform to Shivaji.



Later in the day, DMK General Secretary, Duraimurugan dismissed Shivaji Krishnamoorthy from the party for his indiscipline.

Addressing a press persons Kushboo Sundar said that the NCW will take up the issue as suo-motu and challenged DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take action against him.



Furious over the DMK member's remarks, she warned of strict and relentless action against him.



"I am going to hit back till it hurts them. I want the Chief Minister to speak but I know that the CM will not ever have the guts to speak. This man will continue to enjoy the perks of being a party member because the men of DMK enjoy these kinds of talks behind closed doors. It has to stop. Today I speak for all women. This fight I have picked up is for all the women who go through this humiliation. These kinds of men need to be taught a lesson. My fight is not going to stop because this is not about the party alone, this is the mindset of a man where he thinks it is his birthright to insult, demean and speak about women in such a deplorable manner on a public platform. No woman has given the right to a man that he can abuse her the way he wants. I don't give the right to my father, my husband or my brothers. Who the hell are you?. It just shows the kind of mindset they have and I pity the women of the family who live with men with this kind of mindset, " she added after breaking down during the press conference.



Further, the NCW member revealed that she will file a complaint under Section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman by the use of words, gestures or acts) which entails one year of imprisonment.



"He (Sivaji Krishnamurthy) can be jailed for a year and let me see whether DMK allows this man to go behind bars or they jump in support with this man, " Kushboo added.



Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party's Youth Welfare and Sports Development President Amar Prasad Reddy tweeted a copy of the complaint sent to state police seeking an immediate action must be taken against Sivaji Krishnamurthy as he insulted Governor RN Ravi, attracts offences under IPC Sections 294-B, 500, 504 and Sections 3 and 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act 1998.

Later on the day, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) general secretary Duraimurugan expelled the party functionary and stage speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy from all his responsibilities of the party after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against the state Governor RN Ravi and a member of National Commission for Women Kushboo at a public meeting.

"Sivaji Krishnamurthy is being dismissed from all party posts, including the primary membership for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it, " Duraimurugan said in a statement.