Pocso accused escape case: 2 cops suspended

CHENNAI: City police have suspended two officers, a woman constable and a policeman, after a POCSO case accused escaped from the custody while undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Friday evening.

The suspended personnel, identified as Suresh attached to Koyambedu police station and Lavanya attached to Koyambedu All Women Police Station, had accompanied the accused to the hospital.

The police informed that a departmental enquiry is underway and special teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused.

The accused, Senthil Raj of Thoothukudi, was arrested in May, this year, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl. Raj was remanded in Puzhal prison.

Few weeks ago, he had complained of stomach pain and other health complications. First treated at the prison, he was transferred to KMC hospital on Friday. After the treatment, Raj sought to use the toilet and removed the glass panes in the toilet vent and escaped.