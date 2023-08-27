Pocso accused dies in Chengalpattu jail

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man imprisoned in the Chengalpattu sub-jail after being arrested under the Pocso Act died on Saturday morning allegedly due to health issues.

Police said that the inmate’s health condition deteriorated on Friday night all of a sudden and died after being admitted to the hospital. The deceased was identified as Ranjith Kumar of Tirusulam, who was arrested on June 30th by the Guduvanchery All-Women Police Station for kidnapping a minor girl and misbehaving with her.

On Friday around 9 pm Ranjith Kumar’s health condition deteriorated in the prison and was rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital. But he died without responding to treatments on Saturday morning. The Chengalpattu Town police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Earlier last month the Guduvanchery All-Women police station inspector Magitha was suspended after she demanded a bribe of Rs 12 lakhs from the doctors who performed abortion illegally on a minor girl and Ranjith Kumar was arrested in connection with the case.