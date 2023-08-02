PMK urges central government to table Rohini commission report in Parliament

CHENNAI : As Justice G Rohini Commission for the sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes (OBC) caste groups submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on July 31, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the central government to table the report during the ongoing Parliament session so that public could know about the contents of the report.

"Even though 27 per cent reservation for OBCs was implemented 33 years ago, the benefits have not reached a majority of people. Parties including PMK highlighted the issue for several years and a five-member commission was formed in October 2017," he said.

He opined that internal reservation is the only way to ensure social justice to people belonging to backward castes in OBC.

"Delaying internal reservation amounts to committing social injustice against the OBC population. Of the 2,633 castes in OBC, as many as 983 castes are not receiving the benefits of reservation. Also, 994 castes get only 2.66 per cent reservation," he highlighted.

On the other hand, 5.60 per cent castes in OBC category enjoy 75.02 per cent benefits of OBC reservation.

"The central government should table the report of the Justice Rohini Commission during the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament and ensure the public know about the recommendations. Also, the government should review the recommendations and pass an Act to provide internal reservation to OBCs during the next session," Ramadoss urged.