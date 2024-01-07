PMK for Metro line to KCBT terminus

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to take steps to construct a metro rail line to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam citing insufficient connectivity.

He said, “The new bus stand is 35 kilometres away from the Koyambedu bus terminus. Residents in north Chennai have to travel 50km to reach Kilambakkam due to lack of bus connectivity,” he said.