PMK for Metro line to KCBT terminus

He urged the State government to take steps to construct a metro rail line to KCBT in Kilambakkam citing insufficient connectivity.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Jan 2024 12:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-07 00:45:46.0  )
PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to take steps to construct a metro rail line to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam citing insufficient connectivity.

He said, “The new bus stand is 35 kilometres away from the Koyambedu bus terminus. Residents in north Chennai have to travel 50km to reach Kilambakkam due to lack of bus connectivity,” he said.

DTNEXT Bureau

