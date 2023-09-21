PMK condemns defacing of Periyar statue

CHENNAI: Condemning the act of defacing Periyar EV Ramasamy’s statue near Coimbatore, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to arrest the persons behind the incident.

In a statement, the senior leader said that a Periyar statue in Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram in Vadachithur near Coimbatore was defaced with cow dung.

“It is condemnable that the statue of a leader, who fought for freedom for oppressed sections and to instill self-respect, has been insulted,” he added.

He urged the government to investigate to find out whether the statue was insulted to spoil harmony and cause law and order issues, or not.

“The government should also arrest the persons involved and persons behind the incident and ensure stringent punishment,” he added.