PM Modi's Chennai trip to launch new Vande Bharat train postponed

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Chennai on June 20 has been postponed.

State BJP Vice President Karu Nagarajan on Sunday stated that the new date for the visit will be announced later.

The PM was scheduled to visit Chennai to flag off the Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express. This marks Modi's first official visit to the southern state since assuming office for the third time.