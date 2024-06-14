PM Modi to visit Chennai on June 20; to flag off Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Chennai on June 20 to flag off Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express.

This marks Modi's maiden official visit to the southern state since assuming office for the third time.

Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the general election with 293 seats.

After taking over as Prime Minister, Modi visited Italy to participate in the G7 conference.

Vande Bharat Express train services have been operational on six routes in Tamil Nadu currently.

These routes include Chennai-Coimbatore, Chennai-Tirunelveli, Chennai-Mysuru, Coimbatore-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Vijayawada.