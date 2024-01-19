PM Modi launches DD Tamil channel

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the revamped DD Podhigai as DD Tamil channel.

Modi also dedicated 12 Akashvani FM projects in eight states including Tamil Nadu and four DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir and laid foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 states under the BIND scheme, worth Rs 179.79 crore.

Referring to the Doordarshan and All India Radio projects that were inaugurated and for which foundation stone was laid, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Chennai Kendra that started broadcasting in 1975 is embarking on a new journey today.

Speaking about the revamp project of DD Podhigai, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan said, an upgraded new format DD Tamil channel is on air.

"A fund of Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated to make the government's information broadcasting services available to the border villages of India and work is in progress. Ayodhya Ram Temple's consecration ceremony will be telecast live on DD Tamil channel on January 22," he noted.

The DD Podhigai revamp project has been carried out at a cost of Rs 39.71 crore and the 12 Akashvani FM projects and DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 37.09 crore and Rs 23.02 crore respectively.

From Friday, January 19 onwards, 'Oliyum Oliyum' brand new television serials, every hour news bulletins, interesting debate shows on current affairs, cinema shows and new movies would go on air in DD Tamil.

The new FM transmitters in eight states will cover over 45,000 square kilometers, reaching 1.4 crore people, increasing total coverage to 60.5 per cent by area and 74.75 per cent by population.

Of these new FM transmitters projects, three are allocated to Tamil Nadu's Yercaud, Kumbakonam and Vellore at a cost of Rs 49.26 crore.