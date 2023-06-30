Plumbing issues lead to patient inconvenience at RSRM Hosp, supply restored

CHENNAI: After a water pipe broke at the Government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Hospital, the patients had to struggle for water availability on Thursday and Friday.



Despite the hospital authorities trying to ensure adequate availability of water for the patients, pregnant women and lactating mothers admitted to the hospital faced inconvenience to access the bathroom.

"The pregnant ladies on different floors had to go to the ground floor after the pipe broke. The hospital had arranged for water supply through drums but pregnant women need to access washroom frequently and it is not convenient with so many patients at the hospital, " said a cleaning staff.

The patients were agitated at the lack of water availability and questioned the hospital authorities regarding the same.

This seemed to have led to heated arguments between the kin of patients and hospital staff on Thursday.

Dr Shanthi Elango, Director of the RSRM Hospital, admitted to the water shortage problem at the hospital and said that the water supply has been restored by 11 am on Friday.

"There was a major pipe breakdown at the hospital. The plumbing works were immediately undertaken but it broke down thrice on Thursday and despite repeated repair, the supply could not be restored. On Friday morning, the works were successfully completed and the power supply has now been restored. We tried to supply adequate water to the patients through tanks and drums to ensure that patients did not face any inconveniences," said Dr Shanthi.