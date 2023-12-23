Begin typing your search...

Plumber falls to death during repair works at Vadapalani police quarters

The deceased, identified as M Ashok Kumar of Maduravoyal, was doing repair works at the Sub Inspector’s quarters in Vadapalani on Thursday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Dec 2023 9:40 PM GMT
Plumber falls to death during repair works at Vadapalani police quarters
Representative image.

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old plumber took a fatal fall while doing repair works on a drain pipe by standing on a scaffolding at police quarters in Vadapalani on Thursday.

He was allegedly not provided proper safety gears after which police have booked the supervisor under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of IPC.

The deceased, identified as M Ashok Kumar of Maduravoyal, was doing repair works at the Sub Inspector’s quarters in Vadapalani on Thursday.

A scaffolding was installed along the facade.

On Thursday afternoon, Kumar was working at a height of 20 feet when he accidentally slipped and fell.

He suffered injuries and was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he died without responding to treatment on Thursday night.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

DTNEXT Bureau

