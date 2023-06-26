Pleas challenging Senthilbalaji's continuation as Min adjourned to July 7

CHENNAI: Hearing pleas challenging the continuation of Senthilbalaji as a Minister in the State Cabinet without a portfolio, the Madras High Court noted that there was a vast difference between the Governor expressing his disapproval over Senthilbalaji continuing in the cabinet and ordering his removal.

"In this scenario, under Article 226, how can the court pass orders when there are no specific orders from the Governor," the bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu asked the petitioners.

The petitioners had challenged the statement issued by the State government on June 16 according to which the portfolios handled by Senthilbalaji were transferred to other cabinet members, but he would continue as Minister albeit without a portfolio.

“When the Governor himself expressed dissatisfaction, how can Senthilbalaji continue as a Minister without a portfolio? What value does the Governor's opinion have in the court," the petitioners asked.

Chief Justice Gangapurwala interjected and pointed out that there is a big difference between the Governor disapproving of Senthilbalaji's continuation as a Minister without a portfolio and ordering his removal.

The bench stated that the court cannot pass orders, as there is no specific order by the Governor. Later, the matter was adjourned to July 7 for further hearing.