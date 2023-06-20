Plea in HC against Senthilbalaji in Cabinet

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to cancel the Government Order allowing Senthilbalaji to continue in the Cabinet as a Minister without portfolio.

Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi president ML Ravi moved the HC demanding cancellation of the GO, pointing out that the move comes despite the Governor conveying his objection in retaining a remanded Minister in Cabinet.

While the sessions court rejected the interim bail plea filed by Senthilbalaji, he cannot participate in the Cabinet meetings and hence his continuation in the Cabinet is illegal, the petitioner argued.

‘Illegal’ arrest by ED: MHC

The Madras High Court has also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the main plea of ‘illegal’ arrest of Balaji and posted the matter to June 22.

The High Court had said Balaji will continue to remain in judicial custody and allowed the probe agency to have its own team of doctors examine the minister.