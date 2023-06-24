Plea against construction of LPG godown; HC issues notice to govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court recently issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government to respond to a petition seeking to stop the functioning of the LPG godown.

Hearing a plea filed by K Kathiravan from Dharmapuri, the division bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and K Rajasekar adjourned the hearing to July 3.

During the course of the hearing, counsel S Sasikumar representing the plaintiff contended that the LPG godown is near an Anganwadi and a primary school which poses a great threat to the lives of the students studying there and as 100 vehicles pass every hour, any untoward incident at the godown happened, it would cause huge damage.

K Kathiravan from Harur, Dharmapuri district moved the High Court seeking to stop the construction work of Sivaraman Indane Gas Service, a LPG godown in Thanadeguppam village.