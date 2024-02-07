Begin typing your search...

Platform dweller run over by SUV suffers injuries

Around midnight on Monday, when Senthil was sleeping on the platform, the SUV that came from a mall ran over Senthil’s leg.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Feb 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-06 23:30:32.0  )
Platform dweller run over by SUV suffers injuries
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old platform dweller got his leg crushed after an SUV ran over his legs in Mylapore as the driver was unmindful of a man sleeping on the platform and ran over his legs during the early hours of Monday.

The injured was identified as P Senthil. He worked as a television mechanic. He did not have any family and was staying on the platform on Bazaar Street, Mylapore.

Around midnight on Monday, when Senthil was sleeping on the platform, the SUV that came from a mall ran over Senthil’s leg. Hearing senthil’s screams, onlookers rushed to his rescue and moved him to a hospital.

Police said that he suffered a fracture in the left thigh bone and also suffered head injuries. The car was driven by M Santhosh (36) of Chetpet. He is working as a restaurant consultant. Based on the information from the hospital, Adyar traffic investigation wing is investigating.

platform dwellerSUVplatform dweller accidentMylaporeBazaar StreetAdyar traffic investigation wingChennai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X