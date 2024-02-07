Platform dweller run over by SUV suffers injuries

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old platform dweller got his leg crushed after an SUV ran over his legs in Mylapore as the driver was unmindful of a man sleeping on the platform and ran over his legs during the early hours of Monday.

The injured was identified as P Senthil. He worked as a television mechanic. He did not have any family and was staying on the platform on Bazaar Street, Mylapore.

Around midnight on Monday, when Senthil was sleeping on the platform, the SUV that came from a mall ran over Senthil’s leg. Hearing senthil’s screams, onlookers rushed to his rescue and moved him to a hospital.

Police said that he suffered a fracture in the left thigh bone and also suffered head injuries. The car was driven by M Santhosh (36) of Chetpet. He is working as a restaurant consultant. Based on the information from the hospital, Adyar traffic investigation wing is investigating.