Platform dweller run over by car in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman who was speaking under a parked car got killed after the driver moved the vehicle unaware that a person was sleeping under it, near Parrys on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased woman was a platform dweller and her identity is yet to be ascertained. The car driver, Thamizharasan, (24) hails from Ramanathapuram district and works in Chennai.

On Wednesday night, he had parked his vehicle on the roadside near Linghi Chetty Road in Parrys Corner.

On Thursday morning, when he started the car and reversed the vehicle, he realised that the car climbed over someone, a police officer said. On finding a woman unconscious, he informed the police. Personnel from the North beach police station reached the spot and moved the woman to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The case was transferred to the Flower Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing. The body of the woman was sent to the Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police saw the CCTV footage which showed that the woman rolled down from the platform and got under the car.