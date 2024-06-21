Plant-inspired eye make-up session today in Chennai

CHENNAI: Pure as a lotus, beautiful as a rose, graceful as lilies, fresh as a daisy...Women have often been likened to flowers. As part of the ongoing Travelling Plants exhibition, which has already garnered attention for its unique perspectives and ideas, an interesting event has been organised on June 21.

A professional makeup artist from Kryolan will host a plant/flower-inspired eye makeup session, allowing the participants to embody the vibrancy and beauty of flowers.

After the makeover, you can have your portrait taken by photographer Jinkal Dabi. This event aims to introduce people to the world of plants and flowers and will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm at Alliance Française of Madras.

Travelling Plants is a multiphase, transdisciplinary project initiated and led by the Goethe Institut in collaboration with the Alliance Française of Madras and the Institut Français de Pondichéry, curated by Lina Vincent.