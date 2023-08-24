Places in Tambaram flooded following heavy rainfall on Wednesday midnight

CHENNAI: Southern suburbs woke to a sudden spell of rains on early Thursday morning. The rains which started around 11.30 PM lashed the southern part of Chennai till 1.30 am.

Tambaram recorded the highest rainfall which recorded 14.7 cm of rain till Thursday morning. Following this, most of the areas in Tambaram were flooded.

In Pozhichalur, water entered most of the houses and several interior roads suffered waterlogging. The residents could not step out of the house in the morning and the students found it difficult to reach their schools.

In Irumbuliyur, many areas were flooded by water. The residents of Arul Nagar, and TTK Nagar were badly affected. The situation was also worse in Vandalur, Nedungundram, Alapakkam, Sadanandapuram, Peerkankaranai, and Perungalathur. In many houses, the water is mixed with drainage.

Karthiga of Tambaram said, "Our area got flooded after a few hours of rain and we are now afraid of how we are going to face the monsoon which is approaching in a couple of months. Many times we requested the Tambaram Corporation officials to take steps from the areas getting flooded during the rains, but we couldn't see much development done ahead of monsoon."

A Tambaram Corporation official said that this was an unexpected rain, and Tambaram is the area that recorded the highest rainfall.

"We are working on linking the Stormwater drains into the lakes in the locality. The work is in progress, and all the work will be finished before the monsoon. The civic body is taking up pre-monsoon works and the public need not worry about the monsoon woes", the official said.