Pipeline drinking water to be suspended in five zones on Jan 19 and 20: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: Drinking water supply will be suspended in five zones on January 19 and 20 due to underground pipeline interconnection work will be carried out by the Chennai metro rail.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) in a release stated they have ensured to supply water through tanker lorries without causing inconvenience to the residents staying in zones 6 to 10 in the city for the next two days.

An official release from the department noted that the CMRL will carry out the interconnection of pipeline work near 200 feet road at Retteri Junction in Madhavaram zone.

So, the drinking water will be stopped from January 19, 9 am to January 20, 6 pm on Thiru Vi ka Nagar zone (zone 6), Ambattur zone, Anna Nagar (zone 8), Teynampet (zone 9) and Kodambakkam zone (zone 10).

It is noted that many areas in these mentioned zones are dependent on the tanker lorry water since they don't have a drinking water connection.

The project has not been completed in various places and the residents urge to provide permanent drinking water supply.

Since, the pipeline drinking water will be suspended for more than 24 hours. For emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.