Pilot fails to turn up, Madurai flight cancelled

CHENNAI: A flight to Madurai from the city was cancelled on Thursday after the pilot failed to report for duty.

The Spice Jet flight was scheduled to depart to Madurai from Chennai airport at 7.20 pm. However, the airline announced in the evening that the flight was cancelled.

It did not give any reason regarding the cancellation.

This irked passengers, who had reached the airport by then, and they began to argue with the airline staff.

Later, the airline arranged their trip to Madurai on other flights.

Meanwhile, airport sources said the flight was cancelled as the pilot did not report for duty.

The return flight, which was supposed to depart to Chennai at 8.55 pm from Madurai, was also cancelled, officials said.