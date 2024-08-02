Pillion rider on bike taxi held with 500 grams of ganja near Retteri

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a ganja peddler who was caught by the police for possession of ganja near Retteri.

He was riding pillion in a bike taxi, police said. A police team was conducting vehicle check in Mettuplayam area near Retteri, when they stopped the bike.

On checking the pillion rider, Mani (26) of Kolathur was found in possession of 500 grams of ganja.

The rider told the police that he was a bike taxi rider and he had no connection with the seized contraband.

Police verified the claims of the bike taxi rider after which he was let off.

Enquiries revealed that Mani already has two ganja cases against him in Muthialpet police station limits.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.