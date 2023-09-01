Pile of Aadhaar, PAN cards found near waste bin at Chennai Airport's arrival terminal

CHENNAI: A pile of Aadhaar, and PAN cards were found near the waste bin at the arrival terminal of the Chennai International Airport on Friday.

In the morning the passengers who were at the arrival teriminal o of the new Integrated Terminal found a pile of Aadhar, PAN cards near the waste bin near the 6th gate.

Several passengers picked up the cards and checked whether it was real or fake but then the security officials told the passengers not to pick them up and it was dumped on waste by the airport staff and soon they were cleared.

Airport sources said all the identity cards were misplaced/ lost by the passengers in the airport premises long time ago and those were being disposed.

However, this raised many questions among the passengers on how important government ID cards such as Aadhar can be thrown away in the garbage while the government itself has advised to hand over the unclaimed Aadhaar and PAN cards to the nearby post office.

The Chennai airport officials said that many passengers had lost their ID cards every day at the airport and the staff who collect those cards will handover them over to the airport manager. Most of them would come back and collect their ID cards but even after many months some of the passengers would never turn up. "We submitted those IDs to the post office. Now-a-days the people themselves have started to apply duplicate IDs online," an official said.