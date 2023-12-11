PIL seeks to pay flood aid through bank accounts

CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to pay the Cyclone Michaung cash aid to affected families through bank accounts.

Litigant Ramadass from Chennai stated that if the cash aid of Rs 6000 paid through ration shops huge malpractice could happen. The persons who were actually affected by the cyclone may be left out from the beneficiary list, hence the aid should be distributed through bank accounts.

The litigant also welcomed the announcement of cash aid to the families which severely affected the means of livelihood due to the cyclone. However, the litigant contended to distribute the cash aid through bank accounts as the government was already depositing money to the beneficiaries through bank accounts for various schemes, it will not be a huge challenge for the State to do the same in distributing cash aid to the affected families.

The Michaung cyclone-induced torrential rains lashed the State's capital, and several thousands of families were affected heavily as the rainwater mixed with sewage flooded into their houses. Some of the families lost their belongings and essentials to the flood, hence the State announced Rs 6000 as cash aid to the affected families, which will be distributed through ration shops.

It is expected that the litigation will be taken up for hearing within a couple of days.