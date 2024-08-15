Photo exhibitions in Chennai railway stations to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway observed ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on Wednesday. The GoI, in 2021, decided to observe August 14 to commemorate the sacrifices of all those who lost their lives due to the partition and were displaced from their roots.

A special photo exhibition gallery was arranged at major stations such as Dr MGR Chennai Central, Egmore, Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Jolarpettai, Sullurupeta, Tiruvallur, Tiruvallikeni and Velachery showcasing the partition in 1947.

The gallery at the Central station was inaugurated by Shoba Sudakar, wife of late captain Sudhakar Madavan and Vedavalli Vinayak, wife of late major Vinayak Seetharaman, in the presence of B Vishwanath Eerya, divisional railway manager, and other senior officials and staff of Chennai division, participated in the event.

A cultural programme was held showcasing India’s heritage through Thappattam and Karagattam.