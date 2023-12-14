Photo exhibition to showcase diverse perspectives through lens

CHENNAI: The Chennai Photowalk Group is set to host the fifth edition of its annual photo exhibition, titled Eyes of Madras 5.0. Organised by the Chennai PhotoWalk (CPW), this initiative aims to celebrate and encourage amateur and passionate photographers.

“Eyes of Madras (EoM) serves as a platform for CPW members to showcase their photography skills, featuring images captured under carefully curated themes. Every artist yearns for encouragement and appreciation, which is the idea behind EoM. The upcoming exhibition, the fifth in the series, continues to foster inclusivity by providing an opportunity for all photographers,” share the organisers. They also plan a digital showcase for images that couldn’t be accommodated due to space constraints.

Photo: Madhanagopal

The first four editions of the exhibition were well-received among people. For this edition, the Eyes of Madras received over 1,200 images from 160 participants. A panel of jury members carefully selected 150 images, contributed by 98 participants, to be featured in the exhibition. The themes for this year’s showcase are celebrating elders, Chennai reloaded 2.0, countryside scenes of Chennai, all about circles/squares/lines 5, and enga area ulle varaadhe – Marina.

Photo: Kumaraguru Palaniappan

The Chennai PhotoWalk, now 16 years old, was conceived by a group of passionate photographers united by their love for photography and Madras. The diverse group comprises photographers of all ages and backgrounds, from school students to retired officers and housewifes.