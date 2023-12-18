Photo awards to encourage emerging talents, students

CHENNAI: The Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) Foundation has announced the fourth edition of the CPB Photo Awards for 2023-2024.

CPB Photo Awards - Edition IV 2023-24 is now open for entries - and this time with some new categories! https://t.co/HYmIfpQ561 pic.twitter.com/t0QAuMkC3k — Chennai Photo Biennale (@chnpb) November 5, 2023

The CPB Connect Program was established to engage communities across India and encourage participation from professional photographers, emerging talents, and students.

As part of this, the CPB Foundation is organising two outreach connect programmes – in Madurai (on December 16) and Chennai.

During the one-day outreach connect program, the CPB Foundation team, along with local practitioners, will meet with groups of photographers in their cities.

The goal is to provide guidance and information on their work, inspiring them to submit their entries before the January 5, 2024 deadline.

The submission categories include daily life and culture, portraits, nature and wildlife, climate, environment, and conservation, as well as news and current Affairs.

In Chennai, the outreach programme is scheduled for December 22 at The Hawk Sight Studios, The Bistrograph - Adyar, from 5 pm to 7 pm. The event will feature presentations by prominent photographers, including Rathika Ramaswamy, wildlife photographer and founder of RRFWC (in-person), Srivatsan Sankaran, travel photographer, and photography educator (in-person), and Prashant Panjiar, photographer and curator (online).

The Madurai and Chennai outreach programmes will have the CPB team joining the presenters.

This one-day session in both cities includes informative presentations, insights into the submission format of the awards, and more.