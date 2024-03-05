PHCs stocked with adequate medicines to handle summer diseases

CHENNAI: With summer seasons commenced and soaring temperature witnessed in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has kept adequate essential medicines including ORS at primary health centers to handle summer related diseases.



The official stated that dengue cases have reduced in the city, however when the summer peaks the number of viral cases and skin related issues is likely to surge in the city and healthcare workers are given advisory.

"During summer, there will be a drop in fever related cases whereas the health centers witness a surge in viral skin issues and heat related exhaustion. We urge the patients to stay hydrated and consume boiled water to prevent viral fever. Also, the primary health centers are stocked with adequate medicine, " said Dr M Jagadeesan, city health officer, GCC.

The official mentioned that special medical camps are not necessary to diagnose unlike monsoon related diseases as people will not be unable to step out of the house during the monsoon seasons. However, there are mobile camps and primary health centers that are functional to treat patients accordingly.

"Though vector borne diseases reduce during summer, door to door inspection has been carried out to ensure water not stored to prevent viral infections and diarrhea. In addition, if there is a surge in the heat stroke cases, we would alert the medical college hospitals too to provide treatment for the patients," added Jagadeesan.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a temperature warning that due to humid air and high temperature hot and discomfort weather is very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu.

The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius than usual over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.