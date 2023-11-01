Phase II Metro line raises high hopes of easy travel

CHENNAI: With the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail construction expediting at a faster pace, the anticipation among the public to witness full-fledged transit service is on the rise. Meanwhile, the ridership in phase I is also recording a remarkable surge in 2023 and is hoping for higher footfall in 2024.

As per Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) data for September, the transit service saw an increase in passenger footfall by over 5 lakh compared to its previous months. For the particular month about 61.12 lakh passengers took the Metro Rail service. While the number in August was 56.66 lakh.

According to commuters, the major factors for choosing the service are; less traffic, quick travel time, connectivity and comfort. While it is evident that the transit is gradually becoming a better travel option among Chennaites, there are few pointers that are still warding off commuters, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds and people from unorganised sectors.

As DT Next explored factors that CMRL should focus on in the coming year, it was found that last mile connectivity is a bigger challenge that needs better focus from the department.

According to many passengers, CMRL should strengthen its last mile connectivity in 2024, as it is still a big issue in hand. Commuters explain that it costs them a higher price to reach the respective metro station than the price of the ticket itself.

Besides the last mile connectivity, CMRL in coming years is urged to increase the parking space for passengers. Public affirm that footfall will spike if there is enough parking space for vehicles.

Additionally, the ticket fares are still on the higher side for several people. Though the CMRL revised the pricing to accommodate more passengers, many commuters claim that the pricing is on a higher side for them to opt for the service instead of a bus, electric train or an auto.

Overall, with CMRL focused on expanding its services in Chennai and other districts like Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai in Tamil Nadu; it is imperative that vital aspects and transit-oriented developments are given due importance.