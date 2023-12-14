Phase 1 of placement completed despite cyclone-related issues: IIT-M

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Dec 2023 8:31 PM GMT
CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday informed that it has successfully completed its phase I of placement (December 2023), despite the challenges posed by Cyclone Michaung.

“The first day of placements witnessed a record number of offers. By the end of the first phase of placements, there was a substantial increase in hiring from the core sector, along with a significant rise in international offers for postgraduate students compared to last year.

The median salary of all the offers made by companies was over Rs 19 lakh,” read a release from IIT-Madras. More than 55% of the placed students were from socially and economically challenging backgrounds.

DTNEXT Bureau

