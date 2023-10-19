Begin typing your search...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 516th day in Chennai

For the 516th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

ByIANSIANS|19 Oct 2023 3:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-19 05:35:42.0  )
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel per litre has been constant over the last 515 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs.94.24 respectively.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

ChennaiPetrol pricePetroldiesel priceinternational crude oilpetrol and diesel
