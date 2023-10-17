Begin typing your search...
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 514th day in Chennai
For the 514th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel per litre has been constant over the last 513 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs. 94.24 respectively.
For the 514th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.
Next Story