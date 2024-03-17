Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 3 days

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant since they were cut by Rs 2 per litre each since Friday at Rs.100.75 and Rs. 92.34 respectively.

For the 3rd consecutive day since the effect, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

Meanwhile,Petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 94.72/litre as compared to Rs 96.72/litre previously while the price of diesel per litre will now come to Rs 87.62 as opposed to Rs 89.62 currently, a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers said.

This is the first revision in rates in nearly two years.