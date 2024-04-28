Begin typing your search...

Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for 44 days in Chennai

Accordingly, one litre of petrol cost Rs 100.75 and diesel costs for Rs 92.34 in the city.

28 April 2024 3:00 AM GMT
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the past 44 days.

Additionally, the oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of Indian rupee compared to the US dollar as a primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on day to day basis.

