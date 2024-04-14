Begin typing your search...
Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for 30th day in Chennai
Accordingly, One litre of petrol costs Rs 100.75 and diesel costs for Rs 92.34.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel has been unchanged for the past 30 days.
Accordingly, One litre of petrol costs Rs 100.75 and diesel costs for Rs 92.34.
Additionally, the oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of Indian rupee compared to the US dollar as a primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on daily basis.
Next Story