Petition filed in MHC seeking stay to stop 'Jailer' screening

CHENNAI: A petition was filed in the Madras High Court seeking stay to stop screening the recently released Rajinikanth starrer film 'Jailer' and quash the U/A certificate given to the film.

The petitioner M L Ravi, president, Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi and an advocate moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to issue a stay to exhibit the Jailer film to the public.

The film 'Jailer' incites violence in the youth's and children's minds and the entire film is full of physical violence, said the petitioner.

The petitioner claimed that scenes justifying illegal, violent means to achieve success are common in the films which is contrary to Guideline No.2 of certification of film for public exhibition (SO 836 (E). The Certification by the Board is unjust and not legal, it overrules Section 5 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, said the petitioner.

The Central Board of Film Certification, certified the Jailer film under "UA" certification whereas in the United States of America and the United Kingdom the same film is certified under "A" certificate, where only adults are allowed to watch the movie, as the movie incites large violence, said the petitioner.